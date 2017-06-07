The Best Style Advice In The World

Fashion is a subject that seems a bit overwhelming to a lot of people at times. This is because it seems like there is always too much information that you cannot keep up with when it comes to fashion, this isn't true. If you want to learn a bit about fashion then read on.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

When selecting a dress, choose one that has a vertical (rather than horizontal) pattern. This makes you appear longer rather than wider, giving the illusion that you are slimmer than you really are. Also, seek out a piece that has an empire waist, as it makes it seem like you have a smaller waistline.

Go shopping with friends and help each other pick out clothes. Your friends can be your best resource when it comes to choosing the right outfits to wear. You want the people closest to you to help you because they are the ones that are going to help you look your best.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

When you want to look slimmer, avoid stripes which run horizontally. Because the eye only follows the direction of the stripes, even skinnier people are going to look a lot wider with this pattern. So, just imagine how large you'll look wearing it. Wearing clothing with vertical patterns will make you appear slimmer.

By increasing the amount of water that you drink, you can help protect your nails from dryness. Your nails and cuticles may be dry due to lack of hydration. When the weather outside is cold and heaters suck the moisture from inside air, this can be critical. Shea butter creams are best to use on your hands at least once daily. You may also wish to apply shea butter and/or a heavy hand cream to your hands then don a pair of cotton gloves while sleeping.

If you are wearing plus sizes and would like to seem smaller, don't wear floral patterns with large shapes and flowers. The large shapes emphasize on you being large, and are unflattering. If you want to wear a floral pattern, choose one with small-sized flowers.

Although denim has taken on many forms over the years, it is something that will never go out of style, regardless of its variations. A well-fitting pair of denim jeans looks good on anyone. This doesn't mean putting on a pair that is too tight. Your denim jeans should fit comfortably around your body.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

Keep some basic items, like scarves, camisoles and cardigans in many colors in your wardrobe. You can use these to layer and make many different styles from the same articles of clothes. This is a great way to provide your self with many different fashion options for less money.

If you are going to a evening formal event, then a black suit is a wonderful choice. However, an event in the afternoon or mid-day calls for more pleasant colors. People wearing black during the day are usually undertakers, priests, secret agents or funeral attendees. If you are not aiming at this persona then you should avoid black suits in the daytime.

When selecting a swimsuit, there are many things you can do to minimize figure flaws and emphasize the right parts of your body. For instance, if you have bigger hips, emphasize your legs and accentuate your small waist by wearing a suit that is cut high on the thigh. Look into more options for swimsuit wear as well.

You do not have too much time in a day to worry about fashion. There are a few easy techniques you can use to get the most from your time and start being more fashionable. Retain what you have learned to increase your fashion sense.