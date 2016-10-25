Style Must Be Working For You, Not The Other Way Around

Fashion is easy to learn, especially when you listen to great tips. This is because in this article you are going to learn a lot about fashion, and how to build on your image through fashion. Getting advice from others is nothing to be ashamed of.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Don't buy clothes just because they are on sale. If it doesn't fit into your fashion plan and is not flattering to your figure, it is not worth buying no matter how good the deal. If it's not something that's flattering and something you love, it's going to collect dust in your closet.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

If you are going to go somewhere in the world of fashion, you need to understand that fashion is not all about the right outfits. Your makeup is just as important as the clothes that you wear. Finding the right makeup style and accessorizing properly can bring your fashion to a whole new world.

Just because a fashion trend is popular doesn't mean you have to follow it. Although a trend may look incredible on someone, it may not look so great on you. Do what makes you comfortable. You should follow your natural instincts. You can't go wrong by following your gut.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

Throw away that sweater with the hole in it or those jeans that are barely staying together at the crotch. They may feel like old friends, but if you're spotted in them, you're going to be viewed as the neighborhood bag lady. It's easy to forget that your shirt is stained if you suddenly have to leave the house. Buy and wear clothing that you won't mind being seen in.

An hourglass figure looks sexy on all women. Even though society makes us believe that the extremely thin women are the sexiest, this is far from the truth. Men love women with an hourglass figure. Always wear clothing that complements your curves. If you do not have curves, fake it by wearing a high-waisted skirt or a stylish belt.

Many people do not understand how to wear a jacket properly, and it makes them look silly. If you are going to sport a jacket, you need to wear it appropriately to look good. You must always remember that the bottom button on the jacket is not meant to be buttoned. This will keep you from committing a fashion mix up.

If you're buxom, don't wear tops with a crew or boat neckline. Go for v-neck tops instead. The v-neck style flatters your natural shape and avoids the plump, boxy look that crew and boatneck styles can add. Try it for yourself by grabbing two identical shirts with different necklines; you will probably find that the v-neck is far more flattering.

Know your body shape and find the styles that work for you. Analyze your body shape: is it pear-shaped, angular or hourglass? The answer should determine both the cuts and styles of your clothes.

Everyone likes to turn things up a notch with great accessories, but there's such a thing as wearing too many accessories. Showcase one key accessory such as a necklace or bracelet. Bringing attention to the one accessory that you wear will create a bigger impact.

The topic of fashion can be overwhelming, particularly if you have not followed trends very closely in the past. However, it is possible to "learn" to be more fashionable. By taking the information in this article and using it, you can look better and feel more confident in your appearance.