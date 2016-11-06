Bring Your Style Out With Some Terrific Tips

Everyone wants to make their own fashion statement, and it is easy to do with the many attractive items of clothing available today. Use the ideas in this article to determine what your fashion should say about you, and how you can achieve the look you want with your clothing choices.

Dress in a way that accurately reflects your age. If you are a young professional woman, do not go to work dressed like someone in their teens. On the other hand, if you are a teenager, do not dress in a style that an older woman would feel comfortable in.

Before you spend money on extras, make sure you have the essentials covered. Buy clothes that are timeless and coordinate well. You can easily update a simple black pencil skirt with tops and jackets yearly.

Clumps of makeup are not an attractive look for female. In fact, recent polls taken by men find that the less makeups, the better. This does not mean that you have to avoid makeup altogether; try to use warm tones and put on just one layer of mascara and eyeliner.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

Clear out your closet. When you stick to looks you know work, you'll have a better wardrobe. A closet overflowing in options actually cuts down your fashion possibilities. Make the time to clear out items that have seen little use or do not fit anymore. Classic pieces are the best to keep.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

Don't feel down if someone comments on the way you are dressing. Dressing well isn't a matter of looking like your favorite Hollywood celebrity. As long as you dress in the way that feels comfortable to you, then others will appreciate your style.

There is nothing wrong with asking your friends to borrow their clothes. You can borrow their clothes to see what kind of wardrobe might look good for you. This is a good way to see if a friend's style is good for you and if you feel comfortable changing your current style.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Many people are under the impression that bright colors should only be worn in the spring and summer; this is not true. It is perfectly fine to wear brighter colors in the winter; it is just a matter of how you wear them. While bright sweaters are fine, bright pants are not!

Be a trend setter. You can buy the newest, hottest styles but you won't stand out if you are wearing the same thing as everyone else. Be daring and try something off the top of your head. Some of the biggest fashion designers made their mark by being completely unique and sometimes even bizarre.

You should have a minimum of three handbags in your wardrobe. The first handbag should be a standard, a leather handbag with classic lines for everyday wear. The next handbag should be a large tote-style handbag to use on those casual days when you need to grab and go. You should also have a small clutch for those special occasions.

Now that you have read these tips, you should have some great ideas on how to increase your personal style. Being fashionable is about awareness and execution of what works for you. So, use the tips that apply best for you and your needs. The people around you are certain to take notice!