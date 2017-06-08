Fashion Tips: How To Use The Clothing That Make You Look Excellent

Your fashion is one way you can present your personality and style to other people you meet at your place of work and other places you go. Choose your clothing carefully, and build a versatile wardrobe that can go from a day at work to a night on the town.

If you tend to be a bit on the heavy side, do not try to hide your shape by dressing in baggy clothing. The added volume only accentuates your size and makes you look frumpy. Look for clothing that is more fitted around your waistline, but then flows away from your lower body to create more shape.

If you are not very tall, you should be careful about wearing sweaters that are too long. While you do not want to wear something that is so short that it resembles a cropped top, wearing something with too much length will only make you appear to be much shorter than you actually are.

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add to your outfit in the summertime. But, the kind of sunglasses you make can really make or break your look. If you have a round or large face, larger sunglasses are the way to go. On the other hand, if you have a small face, go with smaller sunglasses.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

A great fashion tip is to always dress appropriately depending on where you're going. This is especially important for parties because so many different parties require their own special attire that guests are expected to wear. You don't want to show up to a cocktail party under dressed or do the exact opposite.

When it comes to hair accessories, there are millions of options available. For example, you can go into any store and find a variety of headbands, ponytail holders and hair bows. An arsenal of hair accessories makes it easier to look great every day--no more bad hair days! The right hair accessory can set off an entire outfit. When going for an evening out, select a fashionable barrette that complements what you are wearing.

Build your wardrobe around basic staples that you can mix and match easily. Some key pieces include a little black dress, a fitted jacket and matching skirt, a tailored pair of slacks in a neutral color and a pair of dark, fitted trouser jeans. These items can take your almost anywhere paired with the right top and/or accessories.

If you have a pet, keep that in mind when shopping for clothing. There is nothing more frustrating than putting on that cute little black dress only to end up covered in white cat hair the second you sit on the sofa. Keep pets in mind when choosing clothing colors and fabrics, and avoid the stress.

Be confident. It doesn't matter how you dress if you don't feel that you look good. Work on your self-esteem. Don't just follow trends. Buy clothing that you feel looks flattering. Trust your own opinion before listening to anyone else. If you feel good about yourself, your confidence should shine through.

The bra you wear can have a major effect on your look. A stretched out bra that rides up your back is going to do nothing for your chest. On the other hand, push up bras can make your breasts look fake. Try to stick with a bra that has undwire and a little padding.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

When selecting a swimsuit, there are many things you can do to minimize figure flaws and emphasize the right parts of your body. For instance, if you have bigger hips, emphasize your legs and accentuate your small waist by wearing a suit that is cut high on the thigh. Look into more options for swimsuit wear as well.

There are many things to learn when it comes to fashion, and it's all how far you want to dive in. However, it's more about expressing your own style than anything else. Remember the tips and advice you've read here as you work towards expressing your own style of fashion.