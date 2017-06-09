Looking Better Starts With These Fashion Idea

Are you one of those people who have no idea what to wear? Do you find it difficult to plan your clothing choices for the following week or even day? Do you have a tough time mixing and matching colors? If so, then you will benefit greatly from the advice in the following fashion article.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

Looking great does not have to cost a fortune. If you want to build your wardrobe but don't have the funds to get the look you're after, check out your local thrift and consignment stores. These stores offer a plethora of fashion options at a fraction of their retail price.

Stay away from horizontal stripes if you don't want your body appearing wider. You look wider when you wear this look. Patterns must run from head to toe to make you look taller and more slender.

It is not very easy to wear plaid, particularly when you are looking to adopt a look that is softer than you normally have. If you must wear plaid, make sure that you pair it with something that is feminine like skinny jeans or a bag that has ruffles on it.

Always keep a little (or not that little) black dress in your closet. A classic black dress is always in season and looks great at formal occasions. There are brand name styles as well inexpensive but elegant varieties. There is no reason to skip buying a black dress to add to your wardrobe.

Dress for your body type. Take the time to understand your shape, and how to use clothes to enhance your natural assets. Women who know how to work with their body, instead of hiding it, are the ones people notice when they walk into a room. Be proud of your shape, and work with it to boost your fashion esteem.

Do not count on Hollywood to guide you in the right direction when it comes to fashion style. Due to competitive fashion, there are many mistakes made in an attempt to attract attention. So it to look to those around you for fashion tips so you do not stand too far out from the crowd.

If your hair looks oily, you can fix it quickly with a little talcum powder or cornstarch. Just pat a little of the powder or cornstarch over the oily parts. Let it sit for about five minutes then brush it out thoroughly with a natural bristle brush. Your hair will look clean and full.

Look at people at malls, school, work, or anywhere to see what people are dressing like. This will be a good way for you to figure out if you really need to improve your fashion sense, or if you are perfectly fine and you look good the way you dress already.

It's easy to add a little pizzazz to your summer wardrobe with great hair coloring or highlights. You have to maintain healthy hair for the color not to fade. Make sure you invest in a good conditioning treatment so that you do not damage your hair throughout your coloring process.

Never be afraid of reinventing yourself. There is no rule that says you must always dress one certain way. In fact, if you did, it would be quite boring. Take a look at Madonna. She has changed her look numerous times over the years, which is part of her appeal. If you are thinking of going blonde, do it. If you have had long hair all your life, try out short hair. Life is about taking changes, and that definitely applies to fashion.

Be confident. It doesn't matter how you dress if you don't feel that you look good. Work on your self-esteem. Don't just follow trends. Buy clothing that you feel looks flattering. Trust your own opinion before listening to anyone else. If you feel good about yourself, your confidence should shine through.

Now that you have the basics in your mind, you can really step out and become a fashion forward person. Take the tips given in this article and use them to assemble looks for yourself that look great and make you feel good. Now that you have the fundamentals, the sky is the limit!