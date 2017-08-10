Terrific Recommendations About Fashion That You Should Know

Are you a self-purported fashionista? Or are you more of a fashion novice? No matter which one you are, you can always learn about the ever-changing fashion world and what's going to be big in the upcoming seasons. Keep reading to find tips about fashion anyone can use.

You should always own a black pair of pants in a smooth fabric. You can wear those for a casual occasion if you pair it with a casual top. You can wear the same pair of pants for a more formal occasion if your pair it with a more satin top with sparkly jewelry.

Choose items to add to your wardrobe that make sense for your lifestyle. If you spend most of your time in jeans, then buy the best looking and best-fitting jeans that you can afford. The money you spend on an item for your wardrobe that you wear regularly is always a good investment.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

If you notice your nail polish is becoming too thick, do not despair. Try adding a few drops of acetone based polish remover into the bottle. Shake, and check the consistency. Continue to do this until it is useable again. You will extend the use of your polish, and save money in the process.

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add to your outfit in the summertime. But, the kind of sunglasses you make can really make or break your look. If you have a round or large face, larger sunglasses are the way to go. On the other hand, if you have a small face, go with smaller sunglasses.

Are you in need of a new pair of jeans? There are lots of fits as well as sizes when it comes to jeans. All of this can overwhelm you. Go with classic styles like straight leg or boot cut jeans. These will give you the best value and look fantastic on any body style.

If you're heavy and wish to look slimmer, try wearing a dark or black colored blouse over a dark skirt. These colors will camouflage your shape and reduce the appearance of any bulges you may have. Make sure your skirt has elastic in the waistband for added comfort.

There is nothing wrong with using hair accessories, but do not use too many at once because it will make you look tacky. Limit them to no more than two at a time. Furthermore, avoid using hair accessories that are so large that they overpower your hairstyle or make your head look too small.

Don't be afraid to discuss your fashion budget with your friends, even if it's limited. Your BFF may just have some pieces she'd be happy to give you. When you do this, you'll be able to get things for free.

Stay away from horizontal stripes if you don't want your body appearing wider. This pattern tends to make you look wider. Instead, go for vertical stripes, which appear to elongate your body and make you seem thinnger.

Clean out your closet on a regular basis. The old saying "out with the old, in with the new" was never more applicable than in the world of fashion. Twice a year, go through your closet and donate those items that you haven't worn in a while. That way, you have room for more fabulous finds, and someone else is benefiting from your unneeded items.

Keep your style updated without spending a lot by using a resale store to sell or trade the clothes you no longer wear. Use one of the many online auction websites to add to your clothing budget or trade for some new styles at the nearby consignment shop. Some shops will give you money for your old clothes or let you trade with items in the store.

Buy the right size clothing. Too many women wear shirts, skirts, and even bras that are too tight. This is very unflattering. Buying clothing that fits right will have you looking your best. It will also allow you to breathe and be comfortable in what you're wearing. Part of being fashionable is being at ease with your choices.

Many people are under the impression that bright colors should only be worn in the spring and summer; this is not true. It is perfectly fine to wear brighter colors in the winter; it is just a matter of how you wear them. While bright sweaters are fine, bright pants are not!

Your clothing should match - at least somewhat. There are people who think it's cool to wear plaids with paisleys, and purples with oranges. Not only are these people wrong, but they also look ridiculous. Refrain from doing things out of the norm just because they are out of the norm. There's usually a reason they're out of the norm. Only mix patterns and colors if you actually think they look good together.

Are you a woman with lots of curves? If so, then aim to wear skirts that will catch the eye. Avoid wearing eye-catching tops that will draw the eye up. Instead, wear long jackets that will draw eyes down. Also, you should wear a single color because it produces a slimming effect.

The most flattering clothes are ones that fit properly. Clothes that are too tight will put the spotlight on your body's flaws and clothes that are too loose will add the appearance of extra pounds. No matter what the style, color or material, clothes that are the right size will help you look great.

Trying to find the right shoes for your outfit can be a challenge. First, make sure your shoes are right for the occasion. If you are wearing a dressy gown, avoid wearing flats. Avoid wearing shoes that exactly match your outfit. Instead, choose one color within your outfit and base your shoe color on that.

You need not feel lost about fashion from now on. Wearing nice outfits and looking fashionable is not as hard as it looks. Keep in mind the great tips you have just seen, and your approach to fashion is going to be drastically different.